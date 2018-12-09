Seoul Envisions Eventual Reopening of Gaeseong Complex

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung says Seoul is continuing its efforts to facilitate nuclear disarmament of North Korea to help reopen the Gaeseong Industrial Complex.Chun spoke Thursday at a Seoul exhibition of products made by South Korean firms previously based at the stalled inter-Korean industrial park.He said the government will continue communicating with the Gaeseong-based companies and exerting administrative and institutional efforts to stabilize their management.The leaders of South and North Korea agreed during their summit in September that they will normalize the operation of the Gaeseong complex when conditions are met.