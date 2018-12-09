Joint Korean Duo Beats S. Koreans to Reach Finals at Table Tennis Tournament

Photo : YONHAP News

A joint inter-Korean team on Friday reached the finals at a global table tennis tournament under way in South Korea.The mixed doubles team of Jang Woo-jin from South Korea and Cha Hyo-sim from the North defeated a South Korean duo 3 to 2 in the semifinal of the International Table Tennis Federation's World Tour Grand Finals.After Friday's match held at Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon, west of Seoul, the Jang-Cha duo will face Hong Kong in the finals on Saturday.Earlier in the quarterfinal match, the duo also defeated last year's world champions from Japan, Maharu Yoshimura and Kasumi Ishikawa.This is the third tournament together for the South and North Korean team. They won the Korea Open mixed doubles title in July and then reached the semifinals in the Austria Open last month.