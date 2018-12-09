Rain, Snow Expected Nationwide Sunday as Cold Spell Eases

Photo : YONHAP News

Mostly clear skies are forecast for Saturday across South Korea with freezing temperatures letting up in the afternoon.Cloudy skies are expected Sunday and many areas will see rain or snow.Snowfall is forecast on the west coast of Gyeonggi Province from the morning and precipitation will spread to most parts of the country, although not the east coast, in the afternoon.As much as three centimeters of snow are expected in eastern Gyeonggi, western Gangwon and northern Chungcheong provinces, while around one centimeter will fall in the central region.Morning lows on Sunday will rise to average levels ranging from minus six to four degrees Celsius above zero, with minus two forecast in Seoul.Afternoon highs on Sunday will be similar to Saturday, ranging from one to nine degrees.