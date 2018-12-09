Moon to Support Electoral Reform Plan Agreed by Parties

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said Saturday morning that if rival parties reach an agreement on electoral reform, he will support it.Moon conveyed this stance to leaders of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party(BP) and the Justice Party before the five major parties held a press conference on Saturday afternoon to announce that they had reached an agreement.Moon sent his chief of staff Im Jong-seok to deliver the message to BP chairman Sohn Hak-kyu and Justice Party chairwoman Lee Jeong-mi, who had been on a hunger strike at parliament, demanding a revision to the electoral system..In the message, the president said that if the ruling and opposition parties manage to agree on electoral reform focused on better parliamentary representation of public support, he will back that agreement.