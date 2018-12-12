Presidential Chief of Staff Says to Consider Legal Action against Ex-Inspector

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok says that he will consider legal action against a former special inspector who claimed he was dismissed by the top office because of his inspection into alleged irregularities involving a diplomat.Local media reported on Saturday that the inspector, identified by his surname Kim, claimed that he was dismissed because he had reported alleged irregularities involving the country's Ambassador to Russia Woo Yoon-keun.Kim reportedly said in his report to the top office that the ambassador had received ten million won from a businessperson for job favors and later returned the money, and also received 100 million won from a savings bank in 2011 to block prosecutors' investigation. The inspector is known to have claimed that the top office dismissed him instead of looking into the allegations.Presidential Chief of Staff Im told reporters on Saturday that he considers Kim's claim a distortion of facts and a serious defamation against Ambassador Woo.The inspector, who was dispatched from the prosecution to the top office, was sent back to the prosecution last month due to allegations that he privately visited the National Police Agency in October to get information about a probe into a corruption case involving an acquaintance.