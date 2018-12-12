US Special Envoy Biegun to Visit Seoul for Working Group Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

United States Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will visit South Korea later this week to discuss the two nations' coordination regarding North Korea's denuclearization and inter-Korean projects.South Korea and the United States will reportedly hold their second "working group" consultation later this week in Seoul.South Korea's top nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon, who represents Seoul for the working group, and his U.S. counterpart, Biegun, held the inaugural working group meeting on November 20 in Washington.The two sides then held a video conference earlier this month to discuss developments in inter-Korean relations and U.S.-North Korea relations. Lee and Biegun reportedly did not attend the video conference.In the planned meeting, the two sides are expected to discuss a second U.S.-North Korea summit and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's possible trip to Seoul, as well as exemptions for sanctions against the North ahead of a groundbreaking ceremony for an inter-Korean railway project.