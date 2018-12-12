Moon Calls for Supplementary Measures for Minimum Wage Increase, if Needed

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for supplementary measures if necessary to address the unwanted effects of the sharp minimum wage hike, as well as work hour reduction.Speaking at an extended meeting of economy-related ministers at the presidential office on Monday, Moon said it is important to pursue new economic policies while taking into consideration the impact to those concerned and the receptivity of economic and social players.It was the first meeting of its kind presided over by the president since his inauguration.He instructed active talks centered on the Economic, Social and Labor Council, a tripartite gathering of labor, management and the government.