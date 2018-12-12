S. Korean Football Coach Seeks Deeper S. Korea-Vietnam Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Football Coach Park Hang-seo says he wants to help further bilateral relations between his country and Vietnam through the sport of football.Park led Vietnam to its first title of a regional football competition in ten years, an experience he describes as rewarding in terms of deepening the countries' relations.Vietnam’s national football team won the ASEAN Football Federation(AFF) Suzuki Cup’s final with Malaysia on Sunday.Park donated an entire 100-thousand-dollar reward he received from a Vietnamese company for that achievement towards developing soccer in Vietnam and helping underprivileged people in the country.