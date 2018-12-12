Top Court Disciplines Justices in Power Abuse Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court has taken disciplinary measures against eight current justices connected to a judiciary power abuse scandal under the previous administration.Three judges were suspended from their posts and four were given wage cuts. Another received an official reprimand. Thirteen judges in all had been referred for disciplinary action.The severest penalty was a six-month suspension handed down to Lee Kyu-jin, a former standing member of the court's sentencing committee, for attempting to interfere in trials.Lee Min-geol, former planning and coordination chief at the National Court Administration, received the same punishment for his role in the judiciary's power abuse.