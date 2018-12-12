Changgyeong Palace to be Open During Night Hours All Year Round

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting from the first day of next year, Seoul's Changgyeong Palace will be open during night hours all year round.The Cultural Heritage Administration announced on Tuesday that the popular tourist attraction, which was first built in 1483 as a residence for queens, will be open from nine a.m. to nine p.m. every day except Mondays.Currently, closing hours vary from 5:30 to six p.m. depending on the month.Admission fees are one-thousand won, but those aged 65 or older and 24 or younger can enter free of charge. Free admission is also available to visitors wearing the traditional Korean attire, hanbok.Currently, Deoksu Palace is the only ancient palace that people are able to visit all year round at night.