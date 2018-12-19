Biegun to Begin 4-day S. Korea Visit Amid Denuclearization Impasse

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun is visiting South Korea to coordinate with Seoul on North Korea’s denuclearization as well as inter-Korean projects. His arrival comes as the unification minister has said February and March of next year could be a crucial time for conditions on the Korean Peninsula.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun's Wednesday arrival in South Korea comes as U.S.-North Korea denuclearization negotiations face a stalemate.Biegun is set to meet with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, Thursday to discuss possible paths to a breakthrough.On Friday, the U.S. nuclear envoy is scheduled to attend a working group meeting and discuss sanctions relief as relevant to inter-Korean cooperation projects, particularly on the railway connection groundbreaking ceremony set for next Wednesday.Also during his four-day stay, Biegun plans to discuss with South Korean officials the reasons North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s visit to Seoul is unlikely to take place within the year. An exchange of views about a second U.S.-North Korea summit, possibly happening early next year, is on the talks agenda.Meanwhile, South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon on Wednesday said whether denuclearization talks will get on track by February or March of next year will have significant impact on situations on the Korean Peninsula.He says the North is intent on achieving economic progress next year as its ruling party is set to mark the 75th anniversary of its foundation in 2020. He also noted that in the U.S., a new Congress, with a Democrat-dominated House of Representatives, will launch activities in February.A Unification Ministry official projected the North Korean leader is likely to stress in his upcoming New Year speech that denuclearization negotiations must continue and that current inter-Korean relations must be maintained.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.