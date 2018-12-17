US: The Sooner N. Korea Denuclearizes, the Sooner Sanctions Can be Lifted

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has reaffirmed that sanctions against North Korea will continue until the North's denuclearization, saying the sooner North Korea denuclearizes, the sooner sanctions can be lifted.State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino said in a news briefing on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had agreed to the North's denuclearization during their summit in Singapore, and that Washington remains confident the summit agreements will be fulfilled.The spokesman said communication between the two sides is still ongoing and that the U.S. remains unchanged in its goal of achieving the North's final, fully verified denuclearization.Regarding sanctions, the spokesman said the world remains united in keeping sanctions on the North until its final and fully verified denuclearization.He added, however, that President Trump had made clear that sanctions relief will follow denuclearization.