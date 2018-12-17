Anti-smoking Graphic Warnings on Cigarette Packs Replaced

Tougher anti-smoking warnings will be applied to cigarette packages from Sunday.The Ministry of Health and Welfare said that it is replacing all the eleven graphic warnings on cigarette packs starting from Sunday. Tobacco companies will now have to insert new warnings on the packaging of cigarettes including electronic cigarettes.The replacement is in accordance with the public health promotion act, which requires a regular change of anti-smoking warnings every 24 months.The new warnings will be more explicit, featuring photos of real victims suffering from related diseases, such as lung cancer, laryngeal cancer, heart failure and strokes. Electronic cigarettes will also carry an image warning against the risk of cancer.