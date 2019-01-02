N. Korean Media Slams State Department Report

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean state propaganda media has raised issue with a recent U.S. State Department report on regional strategies, and called on the U.S. to take corresponding measures and ease sanctions on the North to produce a breakthrough in stalled nuclear negotiations.In an editorial on Saturday, the Web site "Uriminjokkiri" argued that North Korea has stopped nuclear tests and ballistic rocket launches for one year and it is only natural that the unfair measures that were taken over these activities should be lifted.The article said it's time for the U.S. to act and pay what it owes to Pyongyang.It also said the U.S. was demanding the North take more unilateral measures, and stressed that there's a limit to North Korea's good will and that it has done its part and will no longer make concessions.The North also blasted the State Department report, which indicated that denuclearization comes first before the easing of sanctions.It urged the U.S. to abandon sanctions and pressure, which it said belongs to an outdated era and goes against the goal of ending hostile relations.North Korean media has echoed similar views since its leader Kim Jong-un demanded corresponding measures from the U.S. during his New Year speech while committing to denuclearization.Voice of America reported last month that Washington made it clear in the State Department report that the pressure campaign will be used as leverage and will not be lifted until North Korea denuclearizes.