Vietnam’s national soccer team, under South Korean head coach Park Hang-seo, was defeated 3-2 by Iraq in its first group match of the AFC Asian Cup.Two-thousand-and-seven champions Iraq clinched the victory in the 90th minute on a free kick in the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.Star head coach Park Hang-seo said he is proud of his players who became exhausted toward the end and lost some concentration.Team Vietnam will take on Iran for its second Group D match on Saturday.