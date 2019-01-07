S. Korea Asks for Exemption from Possible US Auto Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

Economy and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has asked South Korea to be exempted from potential U.S. tariff hikes on automobile imports.According to the Ministry of Economy and Finance, Hong made the request in a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris at the government complex in Seoul on Friday.The ministry said the two shared views on a wide range of issues involving their two countries.Hong expressed particular concern about the U.S. Commerce Department’s ongoing review on whether auto imports threaten U.S. national security, and asked for Harris’ interest and support so South Korean companies would not be affected by its possible follow-up moves.In response, Harris said he understood South Korea’s position and will deliver it to Washington.Hong also asked Harris to play a bridge role between the two countries over the U.S. Treasury’s next currency report set to be released in April.