Yomiuri: Trump Offers to Hold Second N. Korea Summit in Mid-Feb. in Vietnam

Photo : YONHAP News

United States President Donald Trump has reportedly proposed holding the second summit talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in mid-February in Vietnam.Quoting a source familiar with the matter, Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported on Sunday that North Korea is reviewing the U.S. proposal and has yet to give a formal response.The report said that Indonesia and Mongolia are also being mentioned as possible candidates, but Vietnam is actually being considered as a venue.Yomiuri said the focus of the second summit, if held, would be how the two sides will reach agreement on the North's steps for denuclearization and the corresponding measures by the United States.The report comes amid mounting expectations that the two leaders will soon hold their next summit to resume the stalled denuclearization talks. They first met in Singapore in June last year.