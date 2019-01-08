Prosecution to Summon Ex-Chief Justice for Second Time

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution is expected to summon and question former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae again as part of the probe on a power abuse scandal involving former top court officials.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office is likely to summon Yang as early as Monday, although it decided not to disclose details of the questioning schedule for safety issues.Yang appeared for prosecutorial questioning for the first time on Friday and returned home around midnight. He reportedly appeared at the prosecution again on Saturday afternoon to check if his statements were properly documented.In the second questioning, the prosecution plans to look into Yang's alleged interference in a trial that disbanded the Unified Progressive Party in 2014.Yang will be also questioned on the top court's alleged collection of internal secrets of the Constitutional Court as well as alleged attempts to cover up irregularities of a High Court judge in Busan.