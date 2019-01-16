Gov't to Hold Meeting after UK Parliament's Rejection of Brexit Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss measures to deal with the possible impact from the British's parliament's rejection of Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal.Officials of related agencies including the ministries of foreign affairs, finance and trade will hold a meeting at 2 p.m. at the Foreign Ministry building in Seoul.Britain's House of Commons on Tuesday voted 432 to 202 against May's plan for taking Britain out of the European Union, thrusting the country into political chaos with only ten weeks to go until the county is scheduled to leave the bloc.If Britain should leave the EU with no deal by March 29th, it's feared to have a significant impact on tariff benefits South Korea has enjoyed under its free trade agreement(FTA) with the EU.A Foreign Ministry official said the Wednesday meeting will discuss the future direction of the country's talks with Britain regarding the South Korea-EU FTA and other pacts subject to revision.The government will also hold a director-level meeting with Britain in London next Wednesday to discuss measures in response to the British parliament's recent rejection.