Kang: Gov't Not Considering Resuming Inter-Korean Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha says the government is not, at the current stage, considering resuming the operations of the Gaesong Industrial Complex or tours to Mount Geumgang in North Korea.Kang made the remark on Wednesday during a New Year’s press briefing before local media agencies after being asked if Seoul would consider resuming the two inter-Korean projects as a corresponding step to the North’s denuclearization process.The minister added, however, that because of the two Koreas’ strong interest in the two projects, Seoul and Washington are taking them into account as they review what corresponding steps to take to the North’s denuclearization efforts.She stressed that resuming the projects needs to be considered from various angles given that international sanctions on the North ban not only the introduction of bulk cash into the reclusive state but also the establishment of joint ventures as well as import and exports of certain items.