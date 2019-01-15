Secondary School Students in Seoul to Decide on Uniform Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

Middle and high schools in Seoul will hold discussions with faculty and students to decide on school uniform issues this year.The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education said on Wednesday that it asked every secondary school in the capital to launch an opinion-gathering process to decide on uniform-related issues before the new semester begins in March.They will discuss whether or not students will wear school uniforms in the new semester, and if so, what kind of uniform they will wear. They may opt to choose having a school uniform but leaving it to students to decide whether or not to wear it.Under the education law, each school has the discretion to implement school uniforms.The office said it recommended students’ opinions be weighted as much as faculties’ or more when deciding on such matters.