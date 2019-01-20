Menu Content

Japan's Nuke Envoy to Visit Sweden to Meet US Envoy

Write: 2019-01-21 08:36:46Update: 2019-01-21 09:43:09

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's top nuclear envoy will reportedly visit Sweden to meet with his U.S. counterpart, who is holding talks on North Korea's denuclearization.

According to Japan's Kyodo News, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Sunday that Kenji Kanasugi, director-general of the ministry's Asian and Oceanian affairs bureau, will visit Sweden.

The Japanese envoy will reportedly meet Stephen Biegun, Washington's special representative for North Korea, and hear from him regarding developments on the denuclearization talks. 

Biegun and his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son-hui, are reportedly holding working-level denuclearization talks at a remote facility near Stockholm under tight security. 

In the meeting with Biegun, the Japanese envoy is expected to seek the U.S.' cooperation in efforts to resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea.
