S. Korean Ji Eun-hee Wins LPGA Tour Opener

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean veteran golfer Ji Eun-hee has won her fifth career LPGA title on Sunday with a win at the LPGA Tour season opener.Ji captured the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Sunday by two shots over fellow South Korean Lee Mi-rim.After a final round of one-under 71, Ji finished at 14-under 270 to take home the title and 180-thousand dollars in prize money.At 32 years and eight months, Ji is now the oldest South Korean winner on the LPGA Tour, breaking the previous record of 32 years, seven months and 18 days set by Hall of Famer Pak Se-ri in May 2010.