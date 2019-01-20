IMF Cuts World Economic Outlook for 2019 to 3.5%

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Monetary Fund(IMF) has lowered its global economic outlook for this year, citing heightened trade tensions and rising U.S. interest rates.In its World Economic Outlook report released on Monday, the IMF predicted the global economy will grow at three-point-five percent in 2019, down point-two percentage points from last October's forecast.It also lowered its forecast for 2020 by point-one percentage point to three-point-six percent.The IMF said that amid continued trade tensions between the U.S. and China and concerns over China's economic slowdown, investment sentiment weakened in the financial market.The IMF left its prediction for U.S. growth this year unchanged at two-point-five percent, but it slashed the growth outlook for the 19 countries that use the euro currency to one-point-six percent from one-point-nine percent.Growth in emerging-market countries is forecast to slow to four-point-five percent from four-point-seven percent.The IMF kept its prediction for the Chinese economy at six-point-two percent this year.Projections for the South Korean economy weren't included in the latest report.