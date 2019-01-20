Body of S. Korean Found Dismembered in Thailand

Photo : YONHAP News

Police in Thailand have launched an investigation after the dismembered body of a South Korean was discovered in the country.According to the South Korean Embassy in Thailand, the body was found in Rayong, a southeastern Thai province, on Monday night.Forensic examination of the body’s biometric features such as fingerprints confirmed it belonged to a 35-year-old South Korean whose gender remains unknown.The result of the exam was corroborated by the discovery of a blood-stained suitcase around ten kilometers away from where the body was found, along with a bar code tag on it.An official of the embassy said the victim was presumed to be neither a tourist nor a long-term resident in Thailand.