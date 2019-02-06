N. Korean Medical Experts to Attend Int'l Conference in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of North Korean medical experts will attend an international medical conference in South Korea later this year.According to Cho Nam-han, the president of the International Diabetes Federation(IDF), 50 North Korean medical professionals, including doctors and nurses, will be invited to the IDF Congress to be held in Busan in December.Having sought for years to build a hospital in North Korea specialized in diabetes, Cho, who is a professor of preventive medicine at the Ajou University Medical School, said he plans to visit Pyongyang in May to evaluate the North's current medical infrastructure regarding diabetes treatment.During his trip to the North, he also hopes to gauge the country’s demand for medicine for endocrine disorders and provide free drugs based on the findings.Cho dismissed concerns it will violate international sanctions on the regime, saying it will be just humanitarian aid. He explained he already secured donations of insulin, medicine and glucose meters from local companies and foreign countries, including China and Germany.