Comedy Film 'Extreme Job' Draws 12 Million Viewers

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean comedy "Extreme Job" has drawn more than 12 million viewers, getting a step closer to become the Korean box-office's No. 1 comedy film ever.According to box-office figures from the Korean Film Council, the film attracted 770-thousand in attendance on Saturday alone, bringing the cumulative ticket sales to 12-point-17 million on the 18th day of its release.The record is close to the performance of the box-office No.1 comedy, "Miracle in Cell No. 7," which drew 12-point-81 million moviegoers in 2012."Extreme Job" hit the milestone five days faster than "Along with the Gods: the Two Worlds," a 2017 film that drew 14-point-four million viewers.Industry observers predict the movie will easily reach 13 million this week.