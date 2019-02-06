Trump: S. Korea Agreed to Pay $500 Mil More for US Troops

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump called for South Korea to increase its share of the cost of stationing American troops on the peninsula.Trump claimed during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday that South Korea had agreed to pay 500 million dollars more for defense sharing "at his request," touting that the increase was made possible thanks to a couple of phone calls that he made.Trump's remarks came only two days after the allies signed a preliminary agreement that will raise South Korea's contribution this year for maintaining the 28-thousand-500 U.S. troops by eight-point-two percent to about one-point-04 trillion won.It is unclear if the amount Trump referred to has been exaggerated from the 71 million dollars more that South Korea actually agreed to pay or if there have been other discussions.The previous five-year Special Measures Agreement expired at the end of last year after the U.S. demanded that South Korea pay more for the cost of stationing American troops.