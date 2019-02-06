Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US to Hold Talks Ahead of 2nd US-N. Korea Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and the U.S. will hold talks ahead of the upcoming second summit between the U.S. and North Korea in Vietnam set for later this month.According to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will hold a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Warsaw on Thursday, during a U.S.-sponsored ministerial meeting on peace and security in the Middle East.As she departed for Poland on Wednesday, Kang told reporters that she and Pompeo will assess and exchange their views on the results of U.S. special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun's pre-summit talks in Pyongyang last week. Kang said checking preparations for the second summit will be her top priority during the meeting with Pompeo.The two allies will also likely discuss a recently signed preliminary deal regarding the cost of maintaining U.S. troops in South Korea.