Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Poland Discuss Developing Ties, Inter-Korean Peace Efforts

The top diplomats of South Korea and Poland discussed ways to develop bilateral ties and peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula on Thursday.South Korea's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz met in Warsaw on the sidelines of an international conference on the Middle East co-hosted by Poland and the United States.The ministers agreed to further strengthen their countries' strategic partnership, forged in October 2013, as this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.Kang expressed hope that South Korean companies will be able to participate in major Polish nuclear plant and airport construction projects and for the two sides to expand cooperation in the arms industry.Referring to the European Union's recent announcement of safeguard measures on steel imports, she also sought support for South Korean steel products and took the opportunity to explain ongoing efforts to foster lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.