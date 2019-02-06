N. Korean Media: Major Breakthrough Possible in N. Korea-US Relations

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean media outlet has declared that bilateral ties between the U.S. and North Korea could experience a major breakthrough ahead of next week's second summit between the two countries.The site “Meari” said on Sunday that just as the two Koreas have seen improved relations, there’s no reason the U.S. and North Korea can’t do the same.The propaganda site said that North Korea of as late has not built or tested nuclear weapons nor does it plan to use or spread these weapons, adding that this is not just a temporary measure.Meari claimed that the North’s strategic decision to build a permanent and lasting regime of peace would fulfill its commitment to the international community. The site also added the decision reflects the North’s determination to fulfill the objective of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.