Flights Delayed at Incheon, Gimpo Airports Amid Heavy Snowfall

Photo : KBS

Flights have been delayed at both Incheon and Gimpo international airports due to heavy snow throughout most of Seoul and the surrounding region.As of 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, officials at Incheon International Airport said 80 flights are being delayed for about one hour, but that none of the scheduled flights have been canceled.Authorities expect additional flight delays following a heavy snowfall watch for Incheon was issued along with a three-hour airport warning which took effect at 10:00 a.m.An airport warning is issued when more than three centimeters of snow are forecast within a 24-hour period.The same airport warning was issued at Gimpo International Airport, where officials said 34 incoming and outgoing flights were delayed by more than 30 minutes as of 10:30 a.m.