Flights Delayed at Incheon, Gimpo Airports Amid Heavy Snowfall

Flights have been delayed at both Incheon and Gimpo international airports due to heavy snow throughout most of Seoul and the surrounding region.
As of 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, officials at Incheon International Airport said 80 flights are being delayed for about one hour, but that none of the scheduled flights have been canceled.
Authorities expect additional flight delays following a heavy snowfall watch for Incheon was issued along with a three-hour airport warning which took effect at 10:00 a.m.
An airport warning is issued when more than three centimeters of snow are forecast within a 24-hour period.
The same airport warning was issued at Gimpo International Airport, where officials said 34 incoming and outgoing flights were delayed by more than 30 minutes as of 10:30 a.m.