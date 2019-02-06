Flexible Work Hour System's Unit Period to Extend to 6 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

The government, business and labor representatives have agreed to extend the unit period for the flexible work hour system.Lee Chul-soo, the head of a related committee under the Economic, Social and Labor Council, announced on Tuesday that an agreement to extend the period by three more months to a maximum six months was reached during a general meeting earlier in the day.He said the employers’ side agreed to guarantee eleven straight hours of rest for workers to prevent the possibility of their health deteriorating as a result of the extension. He added that exceptions can be made but only when the workers’ representatives agree to it.Under the agreement, employers will also be required to report to the authorities how they will prevent the extended flexible work hour system from causing salary cuts for their workers.The government plans to closely monitor the implementation of the period extension for possible revisions and to that end form a related task force at the Ministry of Employment and Labor.Currently, weekly work hours are not to exceed 52 hours, but workers are allowed to work up to 64 hours per week when deemed necessary, provided they reduce work hours during other weeks. Such flexibility had been allowed for up to three months, which the government tried to double in consideration of complaints from businesses.Labor unions previously opposed the plan, saying the revised system would hamper employees' health and offset the effects of reduced working hours.