Gov't Discovers Corruption at Public Institutions

Photo : KBS News

A pan-government task force dedicated to rooting out public corruption announced that it had uncovered a total of 182 hiring corruption cases. The probe was conducted over the span of three months starting in November and included the inspection of one-thousand-205 public institutions.The government said on Wednesday that it will request an investigation for 36 cases of severe corruption involving graft, coercion and preferential treatment for relatives and demand disciplinary action for the remaining 146 cases.Corruption involving new hires accounted for 158 of the cases, while malpractice involving the process of converting non-regular workers into regular workers made up 24 cases.In 16 of the cases, it was discovered that favors had been offered to relatives of executives and employees at the public institutions.