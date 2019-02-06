N. Korean Envoy Arrives in Hanoi

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's special representative for U.S. affairs Kim Hyok-chol arrived in Vietnam for talks with his U.S. counterpart to fine-tune the agenda for the second summit between the two countries.The special envoy arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi at around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday accompanied by senior officials who traveled to Washington last month with Pyongyang’s top negotiator Kim Yong-chol.Choe Kang-il, acting head of the North American department of North Koreas’ Foreign Ministry, and Kim Song-hye, head of strategy at the United Front Department(UFD) of the ruling Workers’ Party, are also on the trip.The North Korean officials headed to the Vietnamese government's guesthouse, where a North Korean delegation led by Kim Chang-son, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's de facto chief of staff, has been staying since Saturday in order to coordinate diplomatic protocol for the summit.According to the Washington Post, U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun also arrived in Hanoi on Wednesday to meet Kim Hyok-chol. Their meeting is expected to begin on Thursday.