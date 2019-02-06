UNSC Permits N. Koreans to Travel to Vietnam for Trump-Kim Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

A United Nations Security Council(UNSC) committee has exempted sanctions for North Korean officials set to visit Vietnam next week for the second summit between the U.S. and North Korea.Reuters reported on Wednesday that the UNSC committee overseeing sanctions on North Korea approved travel for the members of a North Korean delegation.Under the UN sanctions, 12 North Koreans are subject to a global travel ban and asset freeze. While it was not known if any of them will travel to Vietnam, the sanctions committee reportedly approved Vietnam’s request for a blanket exemption.The approval allows the delegation to prepare beforehand as well as participate in the summit in Hanoi next Wednesday and Thursday.