Samsung Unveils New Foldable Smartphone

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its highly anticipated foldable smartphone dubbed the Galaxy Fold, signaling a war with its American and Chinese rivals in the newly emerging market.Before showcasing the four types of their flagship Galaxy S10 series (standard, plus, budget and 5G), the South Korean tech giant introduced the Galaxy Fold on Wednesday during its Unpacked event in San Francisco.The Galaxy Fold has a four-point-six inch front display and opens up like a book into a seven-point-three-inch flexible display, offering a new a way of multi-tasking.The main screen can be partitioned into three parts allowing users to display three different apps at the same time.The Fold will be available to consumers on April 26th for one-thousand-980 dollars or two-point-22 million won.