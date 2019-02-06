Justice Ministry Decides to Grant Special Pardons for 4,300 People

Photo : KBS News

The Justice Ministry has decided to grant special pardons for about 43-hundred people to mark March First Independence Movement Day.The ministry’s pardon review committee on Thursday produced a final list of candidates for the special pardons, which is subject to approval during a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Moon Jae-in next week.Most of the people on the list have committed minor crimes such as theft and fraud due to their harsh living conditions. The list also reportedly includes about 100 protesters convicted for their roles in protesting controversial issues including the deployment of a missile defense system by the U.S.Former Prime Minister Han Myeong-sook, former Gangwon Province Governor Lee Kwang-jae and former lawmaker Lee Seok-ki were cited as possible candidates, but excluded as the ministry decided to withhold pardons for politicians and business tycoons involved in corruption.