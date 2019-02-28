Trump, Kim to Resume Talks in Hanoi Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump will continue talks on Thursday in Hanoi, on the second day of their summit.The two leaders are set to meet at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi hotel on Thursday morning for a one-on-one meeting and extended summit talks.Trump and Kim are expected to discuss how to make progress on the "four pillars" they committed to at their first summit in Singapore last June, which included denuclearization and building new relations between the U.S. and North Korea.After the talks, the leaders are expected to sign a Hanoi declaration that will include the outcome of their two-day summit talks.Trump earlier said a news conference is scheduled after the talks.