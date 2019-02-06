N. Korean Media: Kim, Trump Hold Candid, Serious Discussion

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean media said leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump held a candid and in-depth discussion in Hanoi on Wednesday to produce major results.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported Thursday that Kim met Trump for the second time in eight months since his last summit in Singapore, adding they had sincere and candid talks during a one-on-one meeting.The KCNA said the leaders exchanged serious and in-depth opinions with the aim of achieving comprehensive and ground-breaking results to live up to global attention and expectations for the success of the summit.It said that the leaders had a dinner with their aides in a friendly atmosphere, adding the participants assessed significant progress has been made in bilateral relations since the Singapore summit.The report came just eight hours after Trump and Kim held initial talks and had dinner on the first day of their two-day summit in Hanoi.