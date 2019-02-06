Moon, Trump to Talk on the Phone after Trump-Kim Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is expected to hold phone talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday after Trump's second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam.A presidential official told reporters on Tuesday that Trump and Kim are scheduled to have a series of talks, a luncheon and a news conference on Thursday, after which Trump and Moon are expected speak on the phone.In the phone talks, the two leaders are likely to share details of the outcome of the Hanoi summit and discuss ways how the two nations could cooperate to realize the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.During their telephone talks held last week, Trump told Moon that he would inform the results of his second summit with Kim right after the meeting.Moon has no official set schedule for a day-and-a-half starting Wednesday afternoon in an apparent move to keep a close eye on the summit.