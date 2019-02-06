Moon Unveils Plans for New Korean Peninsula System

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor : Marking the centennial of the March First Independence Movement, President Moon Jae-in stressed South Korea’s role in reaching an agreement in denuclearization talks with North Korea and laid out his plans for what he calls a new Korean Peninsula system.Our Hong Suhryung has more.Report : President Moon Jae-in stressed that the next one-hundred years will be different from the past century in quality, and that he will prepare for a unified nation by shifting to a new Korean Peninsula system.The president revealed his plan in a speech he delivered at a ceremony marking the 100th Anniversary of the March First Independence Movement held at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul.Moon said the new Korean Peninsula system will mean that the two Koreas will form a community of peace and economic cooperation, moving away from hostility and conflict.He said that he would confer with the U.S. to pave way for the resumption of tours to Mount Geumgang in North Korea and operations at the Gaesong Industrial Complex to open a peaceful economy.With regards to the second Trump-Kim summit that ended without an agreement, Moon said that lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula will become more solid after encountering many obstacles and that the talks were a stepping stone to a better deal.Moon stressed the role of South Korea in the denuclearization talks and said the government will closely communicate with the U.S. and North Korea to reach a final deal.Mentioning the progress made in last year’s inter-Korean summits, he said the Demilitarized Zone will soon belong to the people, adding that whichever facility is established in the DMZ will preserve its nature and be jointly used for the happiness of the people of both Koreas.He also said that he would push for South Korean citizens’ visits to North Korea to visit their hometowns and meet relatives separated during the Korean War.President Moon vowed that the current path for an "innovative, inclusive nation" is what our ancestors dreamed of one hundred years ago, and that the coming century will be one where all people prosper together.Saying that the history of the past century is proof that change and innovation can be fulfilled under dire circumstances if we do not give up on hope, Moon said that true independence can be accomplished when we integrate and achieve peace and prosperity.Hong Suhryung, KBS World Radio News.