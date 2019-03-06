Normal Levels of Fine Dust in Seoul this Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

South Koreans will enjoy the first weekend free of fine dust pollution in quite some time.The National Institute of Environmental Research said Saturday that as of 10 a.m., ultrafine dust(PM-2.5) density in Seoul recorded 33 micrograms per cubic meter, indicating a normal level.It's the first time in three weeks, since Sunday February 17th, that ultrafine dust levels in the capital city on the weekend have not been in the "bad" or "extremely bad" categories.Dust levels were as high as 85 and 77 micrograms per cubic meter last weekend in Seoul.However, not all regions have cleared up as of Saturday morning.Except for Seoul, Gwangju, Gangwon and South Jeolla Provinces and Jeju Island, the other 12 cities and provinces continue to report poor air quality.An official at the Institute of Environmental Research said that as the air circulates vertically into the afternoon hours, fine dust levels will decrease across the board.Rain is forecast across the country on Sunday, which will further clear up the skies.