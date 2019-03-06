Pompeo Meets UN Chief to Discuss Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.The U.S. State Department said in a press release on Wednesday that Pompeo met with Guterres in Washington to discuss the denuclearization of the peninsula, the crisis in Venezuela and peace efforts in Yemen.The department did not elaborate on the discussions, but the meeting is likely to have addressed the enforcement of UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea.Pompeo is believed to have asked for the UN chief's cooperation for a thorough enforcement of the sanctions as the Trump administration is reaffirming maximum pressure against North Korea while calling for a "big deal" on denuclearization.