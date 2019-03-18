LKP to Block Parties' Push for Electoral Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The main opposition Liberty Korea Party has vowed to block the ruling and three opposition parties' agreement on Sunday to tie the 300-seat parliament to the percentage of voter support for each party. However, despite the four-party agreement, there is opposition from within the minor parties.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The ruling Democratic Party and three minor opposition parties on Sunday agreed on an election reform bill that would reduce the number of district parliamentary seats from 253 to 225, while increasing the number of proportional representation seats from 47 to 75.The number of parliamentary seats would remain unchanged at 300.The parties had agreed earlier to put the bill on a fast track to be put to a parliamentary vote without approval from a relevant committee.At an emergency meeting on Monday, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) leader Hwang Kyo-ahn accused the Moon Jae-in administration of colluding with the minor parties to establish a leftist coalition through next year's general elections.The LKP is vehemently protesting the move over concerns of losing its parliamentary seats to the liberal minor parties.Hwang said the administration was staging a "legislative coup" to extend the life of the "leftist dictatorship."Despite the four parties' agreement on the joint bill on Sunday, there are expected to be some hurdles.Some within the minor Bareunmirae Party are opposed to the agreed bill being put on the fast-track. Others are critical of the fact that the new proportional representation system will only reflect 50 percent of voter support for a party instead of 100 percent.Lawmakers within the minor Party for Democracy and Peace are calling for an increase in the total number of seats in parliament, citing a possible cut in the number of seats representing agricultural regions in the southwestern Jeolla provinces.There is also hesitation among the minor parties about linking the election bill to two other reform bills which the ruling party has been actively pushing for.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.