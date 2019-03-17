Pompeo: Combination of Sanctions, Diplomacy will Lead to Safer Region

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that regarding North Korea, the U.S. currently has both the toughest sanctions as well as the most promising diplomatic campaign in history.He hoped that this combination will lead to a safer, more secure region in Asia and the world.The secretary gave a keynote address on Monday at an event during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit(GES) under way in Overland Park in the U.S. state of Kansas.Pompeo mentioned his previous career running a company that made airplane parts. He said that job taught him that success involves thinking differently, and that he does the same today along with President Donald Trump.He went on to say that North Korea is a good example. He said the administration came into office with missiles being fired and nuclear tests being conducted.He said where past approaches taken by others had failed, the Trump administration decided it would do something different and coordinated a global effort and sanctions campaign to raise the stakes for the North Korean regime.But he said at the same time, the administration extended a diplomatic hand in pursuit of peaceful progress with North Korea.Pompeo said that the process is not yet finished and that hard work remains ahead.