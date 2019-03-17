Moon's Adviser Urges N. Korea to Break Impasse on Nuclear Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in’s special security adviser has urged Pyongyang to take “actual action” toward denuclearization as a way of breaking the impasse in talks with Washington.Moon Chung-in shared his stance on North Korea issues in an interview with AFP published on Tuesday, noting it is time for the North to make the U.S. move.Although North Korean leader Kim Jong-un told President Moon Jae-in his country had dismantled 30 percent of the Sohae rocket site, including 20 percent of the launching pad, the adviser said Kim has not shown evidence of it yet and called for “some kind of observation or inspection.”Similarly, he said, the North has not verified its claim that it demolished “two thirds” of its nuclear testing grounds at Punggye-ri.The adviser also stressed the necessity for the North to be transparent about its nuclear-related facilities, expressing concerns about speculation the regime may be preparing a long-range missile or space launch.Any launch, he said, would be a "disaster" and produce a "catastrophic" outcome for the ongoing diplomatic efforts to solve the denuclearization issue.