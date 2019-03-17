PM Lee: No Discussions on Dispatching Envoy to Pyongyang

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon says there is no discussion between South and North Korea over a possible dispatch of a special envoy to Pyongyang.He made the remark Tuesday during parliament's interpellation session in response to a question on whether the government has such a plan following the breakdown of the second summit between North Korea and the U.S.When asked about when the fourth inter-Korean summit will be held, Lee said it was too early to speak on the possibility of the summit or its timing. He said no preparations are currently under way for another summit but added it is time the two Koreas talk about it.Regarding the government’s efforts to root out fake news, he acknowledged the limit of legal responses to such problems unless they constitute illegality, including defamation or insults.He said false information spread by media outlets that cause significant disruption to the financial markets are being dealt with by the Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service.