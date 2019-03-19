Moon Nominates 2 New Justices to Constitutional Court

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in nominated two new justices to the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.Moon Hyung-bae, age 54, currently serves as a senior judge at Busan High Court, while Lee Mi-sun, age 49, is a senior judge at the Seoul Central District Court.They have been tapped to replace outgoing justices Cho Yong-ho and Suh Ki-suk, whose six-year terms end on April 18th.The nominations will require parliamentary confirmation hearings.Since it typically takes about a month until nominated justices are appointed, concerns had been raised about a potential vacuum in the court.