S. Korea's FM Stresses Need to Maintain Sanctions on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha says sanctions on North Korea should be carried out faithfully as long as the North does not take concrete steps for denuclearization.Kang made the remark at a parliamentary interpellation session on Wednesday, noting complete denuclearization of the North is the goal of Seoul’s diplomacy on related issues.Kang said sanctions are the international community’s response to Pyongyang's provocations with its nuclear program and that easing or lifting them will be based on international consensus. She said discussions on sanctions-related changes will be made according to the North’s denuclearization steps.Regarding the breakdown of the second nuclear summit between the North and the U.S., the minister said both countries are sending a signal that they are willing to continue talks.Kang said the South Korean government will meticulously analyze the Hanoi summit and muster its diplomatic resources to help the U.S. and the North find common ground.She explained it is too early to conclude the North has no will to denuclearize as it promised, adding Seoul’s role is to help the North follow through with its pledge.